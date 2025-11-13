The Vineyard McLaren Vale, about 45 minutes south of Adelaide, spans six hectares and features six boutique guest houses alongside a main residence, which will serve as the couple’s base whenever they are in Australia.

Bottas, who recently signed with the new Cadillac team for the 2026 season, and Cromwell first stayed at the property five years ago—a visit that inspired their purchase.

“It’s crazy because I actually stayed here like five years ago for the first time in one of the accommodations,” Bottas told the Daily Telegraph.

“It is kind of planning for the future, for the long term.”

Cromwell, who represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and finished 26th in the women’s road race, recalled their initial trip to McLaren Vale.

“We were actually meant to go to the Southern Ocean Lodge on KI and that was right as the fires started in 2020,” she said.

“So we searched for something else and this came up. And when Valtteri has an idea, he goes and it happens very quickly.”

The Vineyard retreat will remain operational for guest stays, while the couple plans to install a Finnish sauna and use the property as their personal home base.

Bottas suggested the purchase could become permanent once he retires from racing.

“I remember staying here back in 2020 and I was like blown away by this place and it was like for me, the dream place to get for the long term for here,” he told Channel Seven.

Both Bottas and Cromwell hope their international profiles will help promote McLaren Vale globally.

“We want to share what we’ve learnt from everywhere we have travelled around the world and bring it here to McLaren Vale,” Cromwell said.

“Think outside the box, come see places you wouldn’t normally go and experience what we love.”

Bottas agreed, adding: “Yeah, it is definitely one of the most beautiful places on planet earth and we’re going to try and showcase that.”

The pair are in South Australia this week to launch the 2026 edition of their off-road cycling event, RADL GRVL, which will return to the Tour Down Under with new gravel routes across the Fleurieu Peninsula.