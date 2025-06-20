Vowles, who joined the team from Mercedes in 2023, has overseen a major overhaul of the Grove-based squad’s fortunes since taking the helm, with the team rising rapidly up the grid over his three seasons.

The 45-year-old previously played a key role in Mercedes’ domination of the sport in the 2010s, helping the team to nine constructors’ championships and over 120 race wins.

Vowles said he was excited to continue with the team and was looking forward to helping it climb even further up the ranks in the coming years.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” Vowles said.

“This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories, and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.

“Over the past two years, we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Williams did not outline the contract duration, with the team announcing that Vowles had signed a “long-term deal.”

Chairman of both Williams and team owners Dorilton Capital, Matthew Savage, also welcomed the news, praising Vowles’ leadership and vision.

“We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together,” Savage said.

“He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium.

“We aren’t there yet, but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”

Since his appointment, Vowles has led a wide-ranging rebuild at Williams aimed at reviving the fortunes of the once-dominant outfit, which has struggled in recent years.

The team is currently enjoying its best start to a season since 2016, and sits fifth in the constructors’ championship with 55 points, surpassing the total scored over the previous three seasons combined.

Vowles is only the third team principal in Williams’ 48-year history, following in the footsteps of team founder Sir Frank Williams and Jost Capito.