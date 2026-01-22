The Enstone-based squad used a permitted filming day on Wednesday to give the A526 its first mileage, with Pierre Gasly driving at the home of the British Grand Prix.

Running was limited to the standard 200km allowance, but marked Alpine’s first on-track appearance of the 2026 campaign.

The outing took place in challenging conditions, with wet weather accompanying the Silverstone shakedown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@alpinef1team)

Footage of the car quickly surfaced on social media, showing Gasly circulating through Maggots, Becketts and Chapel.

Alpine has remained tight-lipped on the finer details of the car ahead of its official launch, which is scheduled for Friday.

The team is opening a new chapter as it begins its first season as a Mercedes power unit customer under the revised engine regulations.

Leaked images from the shakedown suggest the A526 retains Alpine’s familiar blue and pink colour scheme, while the sound of Mercedes’ new power unit was audible in footage circulating online.

The Silverstone running follows additional pre-season activity for Alpine, with the team also conducting Testing of a Previous Car mileage in Barcelona in recent days.

While limited in scope, the filming day provided an early opportunity to validate systems and ensure the new car is operating as intended ahead of pre-season testing.

Elsewhere, Racing Bulls continued to build mileage with its own 2026 car at Imola.

After a brief and disrupted demonstration run on Tuesday, the Faenza-based outfit returned on Wednesday for a longer filming day, overcoming cold temperatures and poor weather to undertake a more substantial programme.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad completed a lengthy run late in the day, extending the team’s running close to nightfall.