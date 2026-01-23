The launch event took place aboard the MSC World Europa, docked at Port de Barcelona, with Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto on hand to present the car to media and team partners.

The new challenger marks the team’s first under a customer partnership with Mercedes, as the Enstone-based squad targets a stronger campaign after a difficult 2025 that saw them finish last in the constructors’ championship for the first time in their history.

The A526 retains Alpine’s blue-and-pink livery, a visual hallmark since the team rebranded from Renault in 2021, though the sidepods now return to blue with BWT branding in pink.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for BWT Alpine Formula One Team,” Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore said.

“It is with great pleasure to begin our season here in Barcelona with our partner MSC Cruises on board the MSC World Europa as we prepare for what will undoubtedly be a unique season in Formula 1 history, not least for us with the new technical regulations, which offer a clean sheet of paper and a great opportunity for us to be more competitive than previous campaigns.”

The A526 has been designed from the ground up to meet the 2026 regulations, featuring a shorter, narrower chassis with reduced weight and greater aerodynamic flexibility.

Alpine’s Executive Technical Director David Sanchez said the team had embraced the changes as an opportunity to rethink the car’s approach.

“The last year has been truly extraordinary in Formula 1 terms,” Sanchez said.

“With such big changes in the regulations, this project has been a very interesting challenge and one we have really given our all towards.

“Ultimately, the car is shorter and narrower than recent years with some aerodynamic freedom to explore.”

Gasly, now in his tenth season in F1 and fourth with Alpine, said he was approaching 2026 with cautious optimism after the team’s challenging 2025 campaign.

“This is the first time in my career where the entire car has had such significant changes,” Gasly said.

“Everyone heads into this unknown territory, but, as a driver, I find that so exciting.

“We have been working hard on the simulator over the past year in preparation for these new regulations and I know everyone at Enstone has worked extremely hard to develop the best possible package.”

Colapinto, who will contest his first full season in F1, echoed his teammate’s enthusiasm.

“For the first time in my career, I have had a proper off-season in preparation for a full-time year right from testing and the first race,” he said.

“I know everyone at the team is extremely motivated to have a good season.

“I will just try to learn as much as possible in the early races, keep building, keep growing and hopefully that will mean we can be competitive as a team.”

The A526 was put through its first shakedown on Wednesday at Silverstone, with Gasly completing around 140km despite wet conditions, ahead of the private team test in Barcelona next week.