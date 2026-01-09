The German manufacturer will use a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to begin its on-track preparations ahead of its long-awaited factory debut, marking the first real-world running of both Audi’s chassis and power unit under the new regulations.

The Barcelona outing is notable not only for its early timing ahead of pre-season testing, but because it marks Audi’s first on-track appearance as a fully-fledged factory team following its takeover of the former Sauber operation.

It will also be the first time Audi’s own F1 engine turns laps in anger.

That early running underlines Audi’s focus on preparation and reliability as it enters F1 at the start of a new technical era, which introduces active aerodynamics and a greater reliance on electric power.

Audi’s approach aligns with comments previously made by team boss Mattia Binotto about the need to establish a strong technical baseline from the outset.

“We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey,” Binotto said previously.

The engine that will run in Barcelona is not expected to be the final specification.

Binotto has already confirmed that the current version, first fired up on December 19, is an early iteration rather than the unit that will be homologated ahead of the season.

That initial fire-up, which marked the first time the Audi power unit ran when installed in the chassis, was described by Binotto as a “special moment”, while team principal Jonathan Wheatley labelled it a “critical milestone”.

Under F1’s promotional event rules, Audi will be permitted up to 200 kilometres of running during the Barcelona filming day.

The car will run on Pirelli demonstration tyres, rather than the compounds used during official testing and race weekends.

Both of Audi’s drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, are expected to share driving duties during the shakedown, with the aim of gathering baseline data and ensuring all systems function correctly ahead of the more intensive pre-season programme.

The timing means Audi will be the first team to sample the new generation of F1 machinery on track, offering an early indication of its readiness as the championship heads into one of its biggest regulatory resets in decades.

The Barcelona shakedown also serves as a prelude to Audi’s official team launch, scheduled to take place in Berlin on January 20.

That event will formally introduce the Audi Revolut F1 Team to the world, just days before the opening pre-season test at the same Spanish circuit, which runs from January 26–30.