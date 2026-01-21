Held at Kraftwerk Berlin, the launch transformed the historic power station into an immersive showcase of light, sound and performance, combining a symphony orchestra with a rap collaboration under the recurring themes of “we start because we dare” and “to start something, stop at nothing,” as videos celebrating Audi’s motorsport heritage played to a packed crowd.

The R26 was revealed in a striking black, silver and red livery, closely aligned with designs teased late last year, as Audi formally begins life as a full works F1 team in 2026.

The car will be powered by Audi’s first-ever Formula 1 power unit, developed in-house ahead of the new regulations.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner was joined on stage by head of the Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto, team principal Jonathan Wheatley, and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, who continue together after racing for the Hinwil-based squad in its final season under the Sauber name in 2025.

“Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi,” Dollner said.

“Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik.’”

“This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture.

“Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment. We understand that success in Formula 1 demands relentless perseverance and Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030.”

The launch also marked the first full reveal of Audi Revolut F1 Team’s visual identity, with the R26’s Titanium finish, exposed carbon fibre and Lava Red accents forming the centrepiece of a broader design philosophy that will extend across team apparel, the paddock and garage environment.

While the spectacle underscored Audi’s ambition, Wheatley was clear that success will be built through a long-term process rather than immediate results.

“We’re not here to mess around. We have a journey,” he said.

“It’s an ambitious journey, and we’re humble. We know where we’re starting from, but we know where we want to go, and we want to get this team ready.

“We want Audi Formula 1 team to be the most successful Formula 1 team in history.

“But we have to start where we are, and there’s a journey. We have measurable milestones on that journey, and we’re excited to start it.

“And we’re starting it today.”

Binotto highlighted Audi’s fully integrated approach as the foundation of that journey.

“The strategic decision to enter Formula 1 as a full works team is our single greatest asset,” he said.

“We have spent the last few years meticulously building not just a power unit in Neuburg but laying the foundations for a technical organisation that binds our chassis development in Hinwil and Bicester.

“This seamless integration gives us total control over our destiny, eliminating compromises and enabling a level of agility and innovation that is essential for success.

“This is what makes Audi Revolut F1 Team one vision, controlling every variable from the engine block to the front wing.”

For Hulkenberg, the Berlin launch reinforced the seriousness behind Audi’s Formula 1 push.

“Having been in the Formula 1 paddock for many years, you learn to distinguish between ambition and capability,” he said.

“What I feel here today is a profound seriousness and an incredible energy that sets this team apart.”

Bortoleto added representing Audi at the start of its Formula 1 journey carried both responsibility and motivation.

“To race for the Four Rings, a brand that has such an iconic and victorious history in motorsport is, quite simply, a dream come true,” he said.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Audi have already completed an initial 2026-spec filming day in Barcelona and will join the private Barcelona test next week, before its car hits the track again for pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.