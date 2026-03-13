The current facility, originally built in 1995, is one of the oldest and smallest pit buildings on the Formula 1 calendar and has long been earmarked for replacement as part of the venue’s ongoing upgrades.

Works scheduled for the next stage include demolishing the existing pit building, installing in-ground services, excavating contaminated soil and beginning construction of the new facility.

Demolition activity is expected to run from late March until approximately late June, operating continuously from 7am Monday through to 4pm Saturday, with reduced use of heavy machinery after 10pm.

Additional works to treat contaminated soil are scheduled to continue through to late July, also operating around the clock during the working week.

Piling works to lay the foundation of the new building are expected to take place between late April and late July, running between 7am and 10pm on weekdays and 7am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Construction activity will bring increased vehicle movements, changes to road conditions around the site and temporary adjustments to pedestrian and cycling routes within Albert Park, while residents can also expect increased noise and vibration from machinery operating on site.

Site fencing and directional signage will be progressively installed as the project advances.

The redevelopment forms part of a broader overhaul of Albert Park’s race-day infrastructure, designed to bring the venue up to modern F1 standards and expand facilities for teams, officials, media and spectators.

Beyond the annual grand prix, the existing building currently houses indoor sports and community clubs that use the surrounding sporting fields for much of the year.

The project is expected to take roughly two years to complete. New garages and a temporary Paddock Club facility are scheduled to be ready for the 2027 Australian Grand Prix, with the full complex due for completion ahead of the 2028 event.

The redevelopment has faced rising costs after asbestos was discovered in the ground during early works.

Initial estimates for the project were around $350 million, but remediation and construction costs have since climbed to as much as $395 million.

Despite the blowout, the Victorian Government has maintained the project is necessary to meet contractual obligations tied to hosting F1, with Melbourne contracted to host the event until 2037.