Speaking ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the four-time Formula 1 world champion revealed his admiration for Australia’s premier touring car category and said a future start in either a GT3 or Supercars machine remains a possibility.

“Honestly, I love watching the races anyway. I’ve had friends of mine of course compete in it. It’s a great series. A lot of great drivers,” he said.

“It’s very different for me of course to drive as well, to how I grew up racing. Less downforce related.

“But at the same time, of course experiencing with GT3 racing as well and that’s something that I enjoy a lot.”

He added that the prospect of racing at Bathurst was something that strongly appealed to him.

“Who knows? I mean, I don’t think I’m too old yet for it anyway,” he said.

“I like Bathurst. It’s an amazing track and a place that I definitely would like to race at.

“If that’s going to be in GT3 or V8 I don’t know yet, but for sure that would be something really cool.”

Verstappen’s comments build on interest he first hinted at earlier in 2026 after revealing he had recently driven a Supercars machine in Las Vegas.

In a video released by Red Bull Racing, the four-time world champion confirmed he had sampled the car and enjoyed the experience.

Verstappen also rode shotgun during the 2019 Australian Grand Prix weekend in a hot lap at Albert Park alongside seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup in a Triple Eight Holden Commodore.