With fresh regulations expected to test reliability early in the season, attrition was always likely at Albert Park.

F1 expanded its grid to 22 cars for 2026 with the arrival of Cadillac. However, it will at least have to wait until the Chinese Grand Prix to realise that reality.

Even before the race had begun there were two retirements, which left the grid at 20 cars.

Several other drivers encountered issues during the 56-lap race as teams continued to learn about the new machinery, including the expected difficult afternoon for Aston Martin.

Here is what happened to each driver who retired from the Australian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – DNS (did not start)

Oscar Piastri’s home race ended before it had even begun after a crash on his way to the grid.

The Australian had qualified a promising fifth but struck trouble during the formation phase when he clipped the kerb at Turn 4 and spun into the barriers, leaving an empty space on the grid and stunning the Melbourne crowd.

Oscar Piastri has crashed and is OUT of the Australian Grand Prix before it begins 😮#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/5prGby7dNC — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026

Piastri admitted afterwards that a mix of circumstances contributed to the mistake, bringing an abrupt end to his race weekend before lights out.

“Today was not how we wanted to start the season,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a combination of factors, including cold tyres, being up on the kerb and then more power than I had in quali in that corner, meant I spun.

“We will review everything this evening and go into next week with our heads down and ready to keep fighting.”

Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – DNS

Audi’s Formula 1 debut still yielded points, but Nico Hulkenberg never got the chance to take part.

The German encountered a technical issue on the way to the grid, forcing the team to wheel his car away late in the pre-race procedure.

Attempts to resolve the problem proved unsuccessful, preventing Hulkenberg from starting even from the pit lane.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the chance to compete today,” he said.

“We developed a technical problem on the way to the grid, and it was something we couldn’t resolve in time for the start.

“The team is investigating now to understand exactly what happened.”

While Hulkenberg’s race was over before it began, teammate Gabriel Bortoleto salvaged a positive result for the new manufacturer by finishing ninth and securing two points for the team.

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – Lap 10

Isack Hadjar was firmly in the fight during the opening stages after qualifying third, before reliability struck.

The Red Bull driver lost ground off the line to the Ferraris but remained in contention until his power unit failed, sending smoke pouring from the rear of the car.

Hadjar pulled onto the grass to retire, ending what had looked like a promising afternoon.

The French rookie felt the problem coming long before the car gave up entirely.

“Today was frustrating,” he said.

“I was confident that we could challenge for the podium so this result is a shame.

“I felt really strong off the line but unfortunately the issue we had came up straight away.

“The car was making a funny sound and I knew that we weren’t going to make it to the end.

“It’s frustrating, but these things can happen and we’re so early on in our journey.”

Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) – Lap 15

Cadillac’s long-awaited debut produced one retirement when Valtteri Bottas was forced out midway through the race.

The Finn parked his car on the grass at the entry of the pit lane after encountering a fuel system issue, triggering the race’s second Virtual Safety Car period.

The interruption prompted several drivers to pit and reshaped strategy further down the order.

LAP 19/58 🟡 VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR 🟡 Valtteri Bottas retires from the race, pulling over on the inside of the final corner! 😳#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/Eb6As2VvrZ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026

Despite his early exit, Bottas stressed the milestone of Cadillac finally reaching the grid.

“We made history as a team today,” he said.

“Our first-ever grand prix weekend, and we’re here, we’re racing, and that’s a proud moment for everyone.

“It’s a shame that the race was cut short for me due to a fuel system problem, but we learned a lot.

“There’s still a lot of positives to take from this weekend, and it’s only the very start of this journey together.”

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – Lap 21

Fernando Alonso briefly featured among the early movers before Aston Martin turned his race into a data-gathering exercise.

Starting 17th, Alonso surged into the top 10 on the opening laps on soft tyres, but the team soon brought him into the garage to inspect the car.

He was later sent back out for additional running before ultimately being retired for good later in the race.

Alonso said the opening laps were the highlight of an otherwise quiet afternoon.

“The first two laps were the most enjoyable part of the race for me,” he said.

“We had a good start and ended up P10, which was unexpected. We were then out of position and so we fell back.

“We then brought the car into the garage to check things over and went back out before we had to retire the car.

“China next weekend will be another good opportunity to get mileage and optimise things.”

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – Not Classified

Lance Stroll technically finished the race but was not classified after finishing 15 laps behind the winner.

Like Alonso, the Canadian spent time in the garage during the race as Aston Martin checked over the car before sending him back out to gather mileage under race conditions.

“It was good to get some kilometres in the car today, especially after missing pretty much all the track running this weekend,” he said.

“We used the race as a learning session and stopped for several laps to check things over in the garage before heading back out.

“There’s still quite a bit missing in terms of performance and reliability, but the laps we managed today should give us a bit more direction going into China.”