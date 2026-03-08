The McLaren driver was on his out-lap, a little over half an hour before the start of the race at Albert Park when he spun, accelerating out of the corner.
Piastri clattered into the inside wall and had his head in his hands before the car had even come to a rest.
The Australian reported he was okay. Piastri was captured on the broadcast walking back to the pit lane paddock with his helmet still on.
Oscar Piastri has crashed and is OUT of the Australian Grand Prix before it begins 😮#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/5prGby7dNC
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
