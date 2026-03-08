Oscar Piastri will start his McLaren from fifth, alongside teammate Lando Norris.
Isack Hadjar was a standout for Red Bull, qualifying third while his four-time championship-winning teammate Max Verstappen crashed out in Q1.
Liam Lawson will start eighth, just ahead of his Racing Bulls teammates Arvid Lindblad.
The Australian Grand Prix race begins at 3pm AEDT on Sunday.
2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix starting grid
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18.518
|2
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:18.811
|3
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|1:19.303
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19.327
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:19.380
|6
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19.475
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:19.478
|8
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:19.994
|9
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:21.247
|10
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:20.221
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:20.303
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.311
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.491
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:20.501
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:20.941
|16
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:21.270
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:21.969
|18
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:22.605
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:23.244
|20
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|No time
|21
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|No time
|22
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|No time
