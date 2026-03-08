Oscar Piastri will start his McLaren from fifth, alongside teammate Lando Norris.

Isack Hadjar was a standout for Red Bull, qualifying third while his four-time championship-winning teammate Max Verstappen crashed out in Q1.

Liam Lawson will start eighth, just ahead of his Racing Bulls teammates Arvid Lindblad.

The Australian Grand Prix race begins at 3pm AEDT on Sunday.

2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix starting grid

