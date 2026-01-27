The private test, from January 26-30, is the first opportunity for teams to run their 2026 cars in anger, checking that new power units, aerodynamics, and chassis systems operate as expected amid the sport’s biggest regulation overhaul in years.

So just why is all of this happening out of the public eye, and what exactly is the shakedown for? Let’s break it down.

What is the F1 shakedown?

A shakedown is a private test to ensure cars function properly ahead of the first official pre-season test.

Teams focus on reliability, basic systems checks, and collecting early data rather than outright lap times, while also avoiding the spotlight if any squad struggles.

Each team is allowed to run on three of the five days, giving squads flexibility to hit the track when it suits their development schedule and to avoid poor weather.

It is also believed the shakedown has been kept private, in part to avoid overshadowing Bahrain, which, according to ESPN, is contractually obliged to host the season’s first official test.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The Barcelona shakedown precedes the two official three-day tests in Bahrain, scheduled for February 11-13 and 18-20.

These tests will feature live timing and full coverage, with the final Bahrain test streamed entirely on F1 TV.

Teams will then shift their focus to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 6-8, kicking off a 24-round season.

Where to watch the shakedown

Fans will not be able to watch the Barcelona shakedown live.

Instead, F1.com and team social media channels will release daily highlights, short interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips.

UK broadcaster Sky Sports is also planning to produce end-of-day highlight packages.

Is there live timing?

Unlike the official Bahrain tests, live timing and full paddock access will not be available in Barcelona.

Journalists and independent media are restricted from entering the circuit, limiting insight into the teams’ programs.

While some leaks are inevitable, the private nature of the shakedown makes a full picture of pace or reliability difficult to obtain.

Why isn’t everyone testing?

All 11 F1 teams are eligible to participate, but Williams has opted out due to delays with its FW48.

Aston Martin will arrive late, intending to run only Thursday and Friday, while McLaren and Ferrari will skip the opening day but run later in the week.

Red Bull, along with Mercedes, Audi, Cadillac, Alpine, Ferrari and Haas, have already completed private filming or early running ahead of the official shakedown.

Are the 2026 F1 cars faster than 2025?

The 2026 regulations introduce major changes.

Hybrid power units now deliver roughly a 50/50 split between battery and internal combustion engine power, sustainable fuels are mandatory, and active aerodynamics feature on both front and rear wings.

Cars are smaller, lighter, and nimbler, with revised chassis philosophies and step-plane floors replacing the old ground effect designs.

While these changes could improve performance in the long term, drivers and teams will initially focus on understanding the cars’ new energy management and aerodynamic characteristics, with lap times expected to be 1–2 seconds slower than in 2025.

The Barcelona shakedown is therefore less about headlines and more about engineering, as teams work through reliability challenges and adapt to cars that behave very differently to their 2025 predecessors.

With so many new variables, the data gathered in Spain will form a critical foundation for the first two fully public pre-season tests in Bahrain next month.