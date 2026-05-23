George Russell secured Sprint pole for Mercedes in Canada with a 1m12.965s, edging teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.068s to lead a Brackley front-row lockout.
Lando Norris was third for McLaren, just ahead of Oscar Piastri in fourth, with the pair separated by only two hundredths of a second in a closely fought intra-team battle.
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Charles Leclerc in sixth, after briefly topping SQ1 before late improvements shuffled him back.
Max Verstappen led the Red Bull effort in seventh, with Isack Hadjar eighth, Arvid Lindblad ninth for Racing Bulls and Carlos Sainz completing the top 10 for Williams after a late SQ2 escape.
The Sprint Race for the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway at 12pm local time on Saturday (2am AEST Sunday).
Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Sprint Qualifying
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:14.772
|1:13.026
|1:12.965
|19
|2
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:14.010
|1:13.551
|1:13.033
|16
|3
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.265
|1:13.957
|1:13.280
|15
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.665
|1:13.858
|1:13.299
|15
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.889
|1:13.465
|1:13.326
|23
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.006
|1:13.554
|1:13.410
|19
|7
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:14.028
|1:14.412
|1:13.504
|15
|8
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|1:14.541
|1:14.239
|1:13.605
|17
|9
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.517
|1:14.140
|1:13.737
|19
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:15.500
|1:14.547
|1:14.536
|24
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:15.673
|1:14.595
|14
|12
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:15.801
|1:14.627
|14
|13
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:15.484
|1:14.702
|16
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1:15.760
|1:14.928
|17
|15
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|1:15.872
|1:15.197
|17
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.760
|7
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:16.002
|8
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.354
|9
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:16.642
|8
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:16.866
|8
|21
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|No Time
|0
|22
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|No Time
|0
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