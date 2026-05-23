The proposal, which emerged following meetings between Formula 1, the FIA, teams and manufacturers after the Miami Grand Prix, would change the current 50/50 split to a 60/40 balance biased towards the internal combustion engine, with output increased by 50kW while battery power is reduced by the same amount.

The move is aimed at reducing the extreme energy management demands and late-lap power drop-offs expected under the 2026 regulations, while also making the cars more natural to drive.

However, according to reports from The Race, discussions in Montreal this weekend will focus on whether F1 moves forward with the plans, with sources telling the publication that while there is broad support for change, agreement over timing remains split.

Under F1’s governance structure, four of the six manufacturers must approve major engine regulation changes for them to be implemented.

The Race indicated that only Mercedes and Red Bull currently support introducing the revised split in 2027, while the remaining manufacturers would prefer to delay any major alterations until 2028.

Audi is understood to be particularly concerned about the financial implications after already investing heavily into its F1 entry under the existing rules package, with estimates suggesting the changes could require more than $10 million in development costs.

While Audi is not believed to oppose smaller tweaks for next season, a full shift to the 60/40 target is reportedly viewed as unrealistic in such a short timeframe.

Another major sticking point centres around F1’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities system, known as ADUO, which is designed to help manufacturers close performance gaps.

Some manufacturers fear that reopening the regulations for 2027 could effectively undermine the current ADUO plans, creating a competitive imbalance.

Ferrari is believed to be especially cautious, given the team sees ADUO as an important tool to help it close the gap to rivals such as Mercedes.

Drivers have largely backed the proposed changes, with Max Verstappen among the strongest supporters.

The Dutchman, who has repeatedly criticised the planned 2026 power units, suggested the move was important to his long-term future in Formula 1.

“It will improve the product and that makes me happier. And that’s what I need to want to continue in Formula 1,” Verstappen said in Canada.

“It’s definitely heading into a very positive direction. I think it’s the minimum I was hoping for, and I think it’s really nice that that’s what they want to do. You know, that’s definitely what I think also the sport needs.”

The four-time world champion also acknowledged the proposal is not yet guaranteed to be approved.

“That’s why we have to wait and see until it’s fully confirmed. But that definitely needs to happen.”