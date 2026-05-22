The four-time world champion has been one of the most outspoken critics of F1’s current power unit regulations, repeatedly voicing concerns over the heavy reliance on electric deployment introduced for 2026.

Following discussions between the FIA, Formula One Management and drivers in recent months, an agreement in principle was reached after the Miami Grand Prix to shift the balance of power more towards the internal combustion engine from 2027, with plans for a 60-40 split between combustion and electric power.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Verstappen welcomed the direction the sport was taking.

“I mean, it’s definitely heading into a very positive direction,” Verstappen said.

“I think it’s like the minimum I was hoping for, and I think it’s really nice that that’s what they want to do. That’s definitely what I think also the sport needs.”

Verstappen had previously hinted he could consider leaving F1 if the sport continued down a path he did not enjoy, particularly after criticising the driving characteristics created by the current regulations earlier in the season.

However, the Red Bull driver admitted the planned 2027 changes had strengthened his desire to continue racing in Formula 1.

“Yes, definitely. I mean, I just want a good product in Formula 1 and that will for sure improve the product.”

Verstappen stopped short of fully committing his future to F1 beyond 2026, but indicated he was far happier with the direction the category was now heading.

“The changes that will hopefully happen next year, that will already help a lot,” Verstappen said.

“Because I’ve always said it doesn’t matter if I had a good car or not, it’s just a product. And I think the product will improve like that.

“So naturally I think then the enjoyment will go up as well.

“It will make the product better, so that means that I’m happier and that’s what I want to be able to continue in Formula 1.

“I’m not ‘yes or no’, it doesn’t matter. For me, I’m happy where I’m at, the team is really progressing and that’s also very exciting to see.

“I always wanted to continue anyway but I always wanted to see change and I think the change that’s coming now is definitely very, very positive – or I would say almost back to normal.

“So that’s good.”

While the FIA announced the proposal had been agreed “in principle”, discussions remain ongoing around the finer technical details, with several manufacturers understood to still have concerns over the changes.

Verstappen acknowledged there was still work to be done before the revised regulations were formally confirmed.

“That’s why we have to wait and see until it’s fully confirmed,” he said.

“But that definitely needs to happen.”

The Dutchman also praised Formula 1 and the FIA for listening to driver feedback throughout the process, revealing he had been involved in discussions earlier in the season.

“In the beginning of the year, I had a few meetings with FOM and then, of course, with other drivers, with the FIA as well,” Verstappen said.

“It’s just great that they’re open-minded and they listen to the drivers. Because I think we speak, or at least most of us speak, in the interest of the sport.

“We just want to make it a better product and that’s why you come up with recommendations. And I think what they are trying to do is definitely the right thing.”