Russell kept the McLaren driver at bay by 1.2s at the chequered flag, while Antonelli finished a further 0.6s behind in third to complete the podium.

However, the major talking point emerged from a battle between the Mercedes teammates, with tensions in their intra-team rivalry beginning to surface in Montreal.

After a clean start from the front row by the championship-leading duo, Antonelli launched two attacks on Russell for the lead on Lap 6, running onto the grass on both occasions as he tried to complete the move.

Neither attempt paid off, with Antonelli voicing his frustration over team radio before dropping behind Norris and ultimately settling for third, setting up plenty of intrigue ahead of qualifying and Sunday’s race.

Oscar Piastri finished fourth for McLaren after passing Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap, with the Ferrari driver then losing another position to teammate Charles Leclerc to fall to sixth.

Leclerc almost snatched fourth from Piastri at the line but came up just short, while Max Verstappen finished a distant seventh ahead of Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, who claimed the final points-paying position.

Russell’s victory cuts Antonelli’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 18 points, with the sprint triumph marking the third of his career and second of the season.

More to come