George Russell claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint, holding off McLaren’s Lando Norris by 1.2 seconds to secure his second sprint win of the season, while Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third.
The race was highlighted by a tense intra-team battle between the Mercedes pair, with Antonelli twice forced onto the grass while attempting moves on Russell for the lead before eventually losing second place to Norris.
Oscar Piastri finished fourth for McLaren ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen took seventh and Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad claimed the final point in eighth.
Attention now turns to qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for 4pm local time Saturday (6am AEST Sunday).
Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Sprint
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time / Retired
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|28:50.951
|2
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|+1.272s
|3
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|23
|+1.843s
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23
|+9.797s
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|+9.929s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|23
|+10.545s
|7
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|+15.935s
|8
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|23
|+29.710s
|9
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|23
|+31.621s
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|23
|+36.793s
|11
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|23
|+61.344s
|12
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|23
|+61.814s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|+64.209s
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|23
|+70.402s
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|23
|+72.158s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|+1 lap
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|22
|+1 lap
|18
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|+1 lap
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|22
|+1 lap
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|+1 lap
|21
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|+3 laps
|NC
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|15
|DNF
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