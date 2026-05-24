George Russell claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint, holding off McLaren’s Lando Norris by 1.2 seconds to secure his second sprint win of the season, while Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third.

The race was highlighted by a tense intra-team battle between the Mercedes pair, with Antonelli twice forced onto the grass while attempting moves on Russell for the lead before eventually losing second place to Norris.

Oscar Piastri finished fourth for McLaren ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen took seventh and Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad claimed the final point in eighth.

Attention now turns to qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for 4pm local time Saturday (6am AEST Sunday).

Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Sprint