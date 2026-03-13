Russell posted a best time of 1m32.741s on the soft compound tyre late in the hour to finish 0.120s clear of Antonelli, with Mercedes emerging as the quickest runners once teams bolted on the C4 tyres for qualifying-style laps in the closing stages.

Behind them, the intra-team battle at McLaren proved one of the key talking points as McLaren showed improved pace in China.

Piastri initially looked set to end the session third after improving by just five thousandths of a second on his final attempt. But Norris responded moments later, producing a lap good enough to jump ahead of his team-mate and secure third place, finishing 0.555s off Russell’s benchmark and 0.176s clear of the Australian.

Charles Leclerc ended the session fifth for Ferrari after briefly running among the leading contenders, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished sixth after also featuring near the front during the earlier soft-tyre runs.

Cool conditions greeted teams at the start of the hour-long session, with ambient temperatures sitting at just 12 degrees and making tyre warm-up difficult around the Shanghai circuit. The low-grip conditions were evident immediately, with several drivers experiencing snaps and lock-ups through the tricky opening sequence of corners.

Early representative lap times were initially set on the medium compound tyres, with Pierre Gasly briefly topping the timesheets before Antonelli lowered the benchmark with a 1m35.094s.

Russell soon went quicker with a 1m35.065s, while Leclerc moved into second after benefiting from a slipstream from Hamilton along the main straight as Ferrari debuted its distinctive ‘Macarena’-style rear wing at a race weekend for the first time.

Running was interrupted early when race control called a virtual safety car to allow marshals to clear debris from the back straight. Antonelli had been on a promising lap at the time and looked poised to challenge Russell’s benchmark before the neutralisation halted the effort.

The session was disrupted again soon after when Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad ground to a halt at Turn 14 with a mechanical issue, bringing an early end to his running and leaving him with minimal mileage for the remainder of the day.

Elsewhere there was plenty of drama as drivers battled the slippery conditions. Norris had a snap through Turn 1 during one run, while Russell also experienced a rear-end slide as he pushed through the opening sector.

Hamilton was involved in one of the more eye-catching moments when he and Norris ran side-by-side through the final corner. The pair appeared to brush wheels as Norris attempted to pass, before Hamilton later spun at Turn 6.

Franco Colapinto also spun at Turn 9 earlier in the session, while several drivers struggled with lock-ups as the track gradually improved.

Midway through the hour Ferrari briefly looked competitive, with Leclerc climbing to second and Hamilton moving into the top three during a sequence of soft-tyre laps. Piastri also showed strong pace in that phase, briefly splitting the Ferrari pair before teams switched their focus to longer runs.

The qualifying simulations in the final 15 minutes ultimately reshuffled the order. Russell lowered the benchmark with a 1m32.807s before improving again to his eventual 1m32.741s, while Antonelli slotted just over a tenth behind.

Leclerc’s attempt to challenge the Mercedes pair was compromised when he ran wide at the final corner on his second push lap, leaving him fifth in the final classification.

Further down the order, Oliver Bearman impressed by finishing seventh for Haas ahead of Max Verstappen. Bearman’s session ended with late drama when he spun in the closing moments, with Lance Stroll doing well to take avoiding action and slip past without contact.

Nico Hulkenberg placed ninth for Audi ahead of Gasly, while Liam Lawson finished just outside the top 10 in 11th for Racing Bulls.

There were also minor disruptions elsewhere, including a brief pitlane stoppage for Colapinto when his Alpine became stuck in neutral before the issue was resolved. Carlos Sainz also lost time due to a data problem on his Williams before returning to the track later in the session.

Despite the incidents and interruptions, teams were able to complete the majority of their planned running, with Mercedes emerging as the early benchmark heading into sprint qualifying at 3:30pm local time (6:30pm AEDT).

Results: Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1