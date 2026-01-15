The deal, which adds to his own Ford Racing ambassador role signed last year, has resulted in a co-branded merchandise range.

The collaboration was revealed via social media posts, teasing a release date of January 15, 2026 — the same day Red Bull and Racing Bulls will become the first teams to reveal their 2026 F1 cars.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime,” he wrote.

“That’s why I love Ford. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor.

“From F1 to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, Ford’s passion for motorsports is very apparent. But what excites me most is how they continue to find ways of having fun.”

Ricciardo launched Enchanté in 2023, and the Ford Racing collaboration follows his increased involvement with the brand over the past year, including an appearance at the Ford Raptor Rally in Arizona in late 2025.

The Perth-born driver stepped away from F1 after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix and later confirmed his retirement from full-time motorsport, transitioning into an ambassadorial role with Ford.

The announcement also comes on the eve of Red Bull and Racing Bulls unveiling their 2026 cars, marking the first season of Red Bull’s new technical partnership with Ford.

Ricciardo is expected to attend the launch event alongside Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, as well as Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls will present their 2026 liveries during a live-streamed launch from Detroit, Michigan, airing on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official YouTube channel from 2pm AEDT on Friday.

The show will feature senior team figures and drivers as the two squads officially begin the new Formula 1 season under the Red Bull–Ford alliance.

Ricciardo also made a cameo appearance in a video celebrating 100 years of Ford that featured Verstappen driving a Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar.