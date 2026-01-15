A video released by Red Bull overnight features Verstappen and new Racing Bulls recruit Arvid Lindblad driving a series of Fords from across the century.

It culminates with a showdown between the pair in which Verstappen drives a Supercar, matched against Lindblad in a GT3 Mustang.

The action was filmed on a small road course next to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with the Gen3 machine believed to be the Dick Johnson Racing-built Mustang that lives in the USA.

It was dressed in a Red Bull Ampol Racing livery for the occasion, with Triple Eight making the switch from GM to Ford for 2026.

Retired Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo makes a cameo in the video as Verstappen tackles the Supercar.

Coincidentally, Lindblad drove a Triple Eight Camaro Supercar at Highlands Park earlier this year.

Watch the Red Bull video below, with the Supercars involvement beginning just past the 17 minute mark.