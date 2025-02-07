Lindblad, 17, is currently contesting the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship to gain extra FIA Super Licence points on his road to Formula 1.

The rising star sampled F1 machinery for the first time in a Red Bull show run late last year and will step up to FIA Formula 2 this season having finished fourth in the 2024 FIA F3 season.

He holds a commanding lead in the CTFROC standings heading into this weekend’s finale, the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting held at Tony Quinn’s Highlands circuit.

Featured Videos

Lindblad was earlier this week given laps in the ex-Shane van Gisbergen Gen3 Camaro that was purchased from Triple Eight by Quinn and shipped to New Zealand in late 2023.

In a brief Red Bull video capturing the experience, Lindblad admitted it was his first time driving a car with a gear stick.

“I’d definitely trade a couple of laps in the CTFROC to do a few more in this because that was pretty insane to drive,” he said.

Lindblad has been the star of the CTFROC season and could wrap up the title as early as the opening race on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull New Zealand (@redbullnz)

The rising star will have both of Red Bull’s Australian Supercars drivers for company during this weekend’s three races that culminate with the 69th running of the Grand Prix.

Will Brown returns having earlier contested the opening two CTFROC rounds while Broc Feeney is making his open-wheel debut. Both are driving in Red Bull colours.

Triple Eight is using the Highlands event to reveal its livery for the 2025 Supercars Championship, which is set to be its last racing Camaros before switching to Ford.

The team will unveil the livery at 8:30am AEDT before displaying it on track at 11:15am AEDT.