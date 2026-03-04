After earlier reports suggested the limit would drop from 80km/h to 60km/h to ease congestion from Formula 1’s new 11-team grid, the FIA has since clarified that no reduction will be implemented for this year’s race and the speed limit will stay at 80km/h for the 2026 season opener.

The initial suggestion of a cut came from Australian Grand Prix chief events officer Tom Mottram, who outlined the logistical squeeze created by Cadillac’s arrival as the sport’s newest entrant.

Mottram had indicated the speed limit would be reduced as part of what he described as a temporary adjustment to manage tighter conditions.

However, the FIA’s clarification means teams will operate under the standard 80km/h limit, removing the strategic implications that a slower pit lane would have brought.