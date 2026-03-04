With Cadillac making its debut as the sport’s newest entrant, organisers have confirmed the pit lane limit will drop from 80km/h back to 60km/h for the 2026 season opener at Albert Park.

The change comes as the Melbourne venue works to accommodate the additional garage, freight and hospitality demands created by Cadillac’s arrival, which expands the grid for the first time in a decade.

Albert Park’s pit complex is widely regarded as one of the smallest on the calendar, and while temporary measures have been put in place to create extra room, the physical garage footprint remains unchanged for this year.

“It’s certainly a challenge,” Australian Grand Prix chief events officer Tom Mottram told motorsport.com.

“Our pit building and pit lane are probably one of the smaller ones on the calendar at the moment, so we’ve done a lot of work with F1 throughout the year since we’ve known the 11th team is coming on board to make sure we’ve got additional team hospitality, additional freight storage, additional pitwall room and things like that.

Advertisements

“The one thing that we can’t really change, unfortunately, at least this year, is the garage space.”



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

The tighter working conditions have prompted the return to the 60km/h limit, a figure last used before pit lane modifications ahead of 2022 allowed it to be increased.

”It is a bit of a one-year stop-gap where it will be a bit of a squeeze,” Mottram explained.

“It also meant we’ve had to reduce our pit lane speed from 80km/h to 60km/h, just because it will be a little bit tighter for teams to pull in.

“But we wouldn’t change that for the excitement that will come with the 11th team in Cadillac.”

While the 2026 event represents a short-term compromise, major changes are already locked in for the venue’s future.

Construction on a new $350 million paddock building is due to begin after this weekend’s race, with the existing pit complex to be demolished as part of a broader redevelopment plan.

The current pit building, which dates back to 1995, is set to be replaced with a modern complex featuring upgraded garages, race control, hospitality and media facilities.

New garages and a temporary Paddock Club structure are scheduled to be operational for 2027, with the full redevelopment completed in time for the 2028 race.

For 2026, organisers have also introduced a range of infrastructure improvements to handle what is expected to be another record-breaking crowd.