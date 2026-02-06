The support card is headlined by Formula 2 and Formula 3 with local categories Supercars and Carrera Cup.

Thursday is the busiest of the four days for Supercars with two practice sessions at 10:35am AEDT and 12:25pm AEDT followed by back-to-back qualifying sessions to set the grid for Race 1 and Race 2 beginning at 2:20pm. Race 1 of the weekend is set for 5pm AEDT.

The biggest year-on-year change is moving Friday’s Race 2 from the middle of the afternoon to the evening, with a 5:30pm AEDT start.

Saturday is a long slog for Supercars fans, with back-to-back qualifying sessions to set the grid for Race 3 and 4 beginning at 9am AEDT.

Race 3 on Saturday is slated for 5:30pm AEDT while Race 4 splits Formula 3 and Formula 2 at 10:10am AEDT on Sunday.

The first three Supercars races are 19 laps with the finale a 14-lap dash.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will gets underway at the unchanged time of 3pm AEDT on Sunday, March 8.

The schedule is subject to change, and is correct as of February 6.

2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix schedule