From Albert Park to the CBD and St Kilda foreshore, the city is set to be packed with fan zones, pop-ups and parties for the Australian Grand Prix.

Running from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8, the race once again transforms the city into a motorsport playground, with no shortage of things to do outside of the intense on-track action.

Here’s a guide to what’s on and where to find it.

Free F1 Fan Festival at Federation Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgp)

Federation Square will serve as a central gathering point across the race weekend, with a free fan festival running from Friday March 6 to Sunday March 8 between 10am and 10pm.

Advertisements

Fans can catch live screenings of all on-track sessions, explore F1 activations, shop exclusive merchandise and check out car displays, alongside food and beverage options in the heart of the city.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

F1 Fan Zone at Albert Park

Inside the Albert Park circuit precinct, the official F1 Fan Zone remains the main hub for entertainment between sessions.

Among the attractions are Virtual Driver Selfies, an F1 Show Car, the F1 Blast Lane experience and Q&A sessions with drivers and notable team personnel.

The Lakeside Festival stage will also keep fans entertained throughout the day, with the Lakeside Festival delivering three nights of headline entertainment.

Friday night’s concert at the Australian Grand Prix features Basement Jaxx and Jameela.

Rita Ora and Rogue Traders will headline Saturday night, while Sunday closes with Duke Dumont and Shouse, rounding out a diverse weekend lineup.

McLaren Mastercard F1 Team x Puma at St Kilda

McLaren’s new partnership with Puma will be on show at Ignition Beach, West Beach Pavilion in St Kilda from March 5 to March 9.

The free, all-ages pop-up offers a 2026 show car display, racing simulators set to the Albert Park layout and exclusive merchandise, with ticketed upgrade options available for enhanced access.

Atlassian Williams Fan Zone Presented by Kraken

The Atlassian Williams Fan Zone Presented by Kraken returns to Melbourne to launch its 2026 world tour, running from Monday March 2 to Sunday March 8 at The Atrium, Federation Square.

Fans can try racing simulators, test their reflexes on the Batak Machine, jump into Komatsu’s haul truck simulator and shop exclusive merchandise.

Driver and team member Q&A sessions are also planned, with times to be confirmed.

Quad Lock x OP Pop-Up Store

Home hero Oscar Piastri headlines the Quad Lock x OP Pop-Up Store, open from March 3 to March 10 at 362 Little Collins Street.

The week-long activation features exclusive Piastri merchandise, rare memorabilia, competitions and the latest Quad Lock range.

Piastri himself is scheduled to appear on Tuesday March 3 at 7:30pm AEDT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUAD LOCK (@quadlock)

Crown Melbourne Formula Fun

Crown Melbourne once again positions itself as an official Event Supporter, hosting “Formula Fun” from March 5 to March 8.

Across its Riverwalk precinct, visitors will find live entertainment, interactive race car activities, dining options and bars screening the on-track action, providing pre- and post-session entertainment just minutes from the circuit.

Red Bull Fan Zone at Crown Riverwalk

Also at the Crown Riverwalk, the Red Bull Fan Zone runs from March 4 to March 8, offering five days of free access to Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB activations.

Live Q&As with both teams, a racing simulator, DJ sets and outdoor screenings of every session headline the schedule.

Fans can also get up close to the Oracle Red Bull Racing car.

Opening hours are 10am to 8pm on March 4 and 5, and 11am to 9pm from March 6 to 8.

Jack Daniel’s Jack’s Garage at The Espy

In St Kilda, The Esplanade Hotel hosts Jack Daniel’s Jack’s Garage from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8.

Each night from 7:30pm, free live music takes over the Gershwin Room, with The Presets performing Thursday, Slowly Slowly on Friday, Anna Lunoe on Saturday and Keli Holiday closing on Sunday.

RSVPs are required for entry.

Overtake The After Party by Revolut

For those wanting to continue celebrations late into Saturday night, Overtake: The After Party by Revolut lands at The Timber Yard on March 7.

The Port Melbourne warehouse venue will host headline act Baby J in a club-style setting, with tickets priced around $30, making it one of the more accessible race-week nightlife options.

McLaren Warm-Up Party at Middle Park Hotel

Just outside the Albert Park gates, Middle Park Hotel becomes McLaren’s Street Party HQ from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8.

The Jack Daniel’s-backed activation features merchandise giveaways, curated playlists and a surprise guest appearance to lead a celebratory toast on opening night.

Daily “Jack’s Hour” runs from 5pm to 6pm with drink specials and prize draws, and no booking is required.

F1: The Exhibition

For fans seeking a deeper dive into the sport’s history, F1 The Exhibition is showing at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The travelling exhibition traces Formula 1’s evolution from its early days to its modern global status, with the Melbourne stop including a dedicated Australian motorsport gallery celebrating the nation’s racing heritage and drivers.

Enchante pop-up in Windsor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enchanté (@enchante)

Daniel Ricciardo’s fashion label enchante returns to Melbourne with its Backyard Grand Prix collection from March 4 to March 7.

The pop-up is located at 250–252 High Street, Windsor, operating 10am–6pm Wednesday, 10am–7pm Thursday, 10am–5pm Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday.

With activations stretching from Windsor to St Kilda, Port Melbourne to Federation Square and Albert Park itself, the Australian Grand Prix once again delivers a city-wide festival to match Formula 1’s 2026 season opener.