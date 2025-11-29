Spanning 23,000 square feet, the immersive exhibition offers fans an unprecedented journey through 75 years of Formula 1 history, from the sport’s earliest triumphs to the cutting-edge technology of today.

The exhibition has previously thrilled audiences in cities including Madrid, Vienna, London, Amsterdam, Toronto, and Buenos Aires, with Melbourne marking its debut in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fans attending are treated not only to the global story of F1, but also to a dedicated space celebrating Australia’s rich motorsport heritage.

“The F1 Exhibition is a tribute to the past, present and future of Formula 1,” producer Jonathan Linden told Speedcafe.

“And in Melbourne we’re spread across 23,000 square feet and we have seven purpose-built rooms that are celebrating the history of F1 and the evolution of the sport and then into modern day.

“Obviously, as people expect in projects like this today, immersive, experiential elements. We have a fully immersive theatre. So I think anybody who likes F1, anybody who likes motorsports, anybody who likes fun events like this are really going to enjoy it.”

Visitors entering the exhibition are immediately immersed in a visual and sensory exploration of the sport.

Iconic cars including Alan Jones’ 1980 Williams FW07/04, Jack Brabham’s 1966 Brabham BT19, Jenson Button’s 2003 BAR Honda 005, Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 Red Bull RB7, and Kimi Raikkonen’s Australian Grand Prix-winning 2013 Lotus E21 are on display, each representing pivotal moments in F1 history.

Speaking in front of the Red Bull RB7, Linden reflected on the effort involved in bringing it to Melbourne.

“The car behind us, which is Seb Vettel’s, obviously Mark Webber was also involved, but Seb Vettel won the 2011 championship in this car,” he said.

“There was a lot of negotiations with him and his team to get it here, which is exciting.”

He added that one of the more unusual challenges was assembling the “Survival” room, which features key pieces from Romain Grosjean’s fiery 2020 Bahrain crash, including the steering wheel, a tyre, and the gloves and boots he wore during his dramatic escape from the burning Haas.

“That was a very unusual one, because there’s a lot of these cars, artefacts, elements that have a value,” Linden explained.

“That was the team that was trying to determine, what do we want to do with all of these elements? That were part of, on one hand a horrific crash, on the other hand, a crash the driver walked away from.

“For us it was very important, because one of the themes, and we went over this with Formula 1 and Stefano Domenicali [CEO of F1], is there’s an innovation thread that goes through the narrative.

“And so being able to show some of the really old cars and helmets at the beginning, and then the evolution through time where you can walk away from a crash like that. And you know, some of those innovations and aerodynamics and safety and everything else have trickled down to the cars that we drive.

“It’s an important storyline for F1 and we feel as if we’ve told it effectively.”

Grosjean’s former performance coach Kim Keedle, who went on to work with Oscar Piastri until the end of last season, shared his own reflections with Speedcafe on seeing the items on display.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit surreal to be honest,” he reflected.

“His gloves are here, which I only found out about last week, and I haven’t seen those for five years since Bahrain.

“It took me back to Bahrain five years ago, which was obviously a pretty big moment in my professional career and obviously a horrific crash for Romain, which luckily he came out of quite okay.”

Keedle, who was present at the Bahrain circuit during the accident, recalled the intense uncertainty of those moments.

“It was a bizarre feeling. Almost a very hollow feeling,” he said.

“Because someone you care so deeply for and you have such a great relationship, is in a car not responding.

“His mic cut out, so his race engineer couldn’t talk to him, or couldn’t communicate with him. So you’re starting to fear the worst. He’s either in a car unconscious that’s burning, or even worse than that. So it was a big relief to hear when the team manager from Haas came over the radio and said that he’s out of the car.

“And then you think, okay, well great, at least he’s alive, and now we can assess the injuries. So yeah, it was a surreal moment. Quite haunting almost. But obviously it’s a good news story.

“Full credit to Formula 1 and the FIA for advancing safety so far that you can have a horrific crash like that and climb out of the car yourself.”

After exploring F1’s global history and pivotal crashes, the exhibition shifts focus to Australia’s racing legacy, celebrating local heroes past and present.

A special Australian room showcases the legacy of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber, and current star Oscar Piastri.

Current Aussie F1 Academy drivers Joanne Ciconte and Aiva Anagnostiadis also have items of their careers on display, with Ciconte’s race suit, kart, helmet, and trophies featured prominently.

“It means so much. I can’t even explain,” Ciconte told Speedcafe on opening night.

“And to look back at my journey and my story as a driver, and see my stuff out here getting appreciated. It means so much to me.

“After all the hard work and all the dedication, it’s up here for display for people to see that story and that journey of my career.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m so excited that it’s out here for display and people get to see that.”

Ciconte also hopes that younger fans, particularly aspiring female racers, will be inspired by the exhibition.

“I think that’s the one key thing that I missed when I was younger,” she said.

“I’m still only 16 years old and I’m competing in the biggest championship for females in motorsport. And I think that F1 Academy is such a great opportunity to really bring that spotlight on us girls.

“And I hope that I’ll be an inspiration. I think I’m becoming one at only 16 years old. And that’s really heartwarming for me to say.”

The exhibition is designed to educate as well as entertain.

Visitors can explore the Design Lab to see how teams engineer, test, and refine race cars, as well as interactive simulators that allow them to experience the thrill of racing firsthand. The Drivers and Duels gallery celebrates legendary rivalries, while Revolution by Design looks to the sport’s technological future.

“One of the things that we’ve talked with F1 a lot about is there are a lot of new fans. There are a lot of casual fans,” Linden explained.

“Some of them came in through Drive to Survive, and it feels as if a lot of them want to bridge the knowledge gap. They’re enjoying what they see. They enjoy F1. They’ve come to it because it’s fast. It’s premium. It’s the place to be. It’s exciting.

“But, you know, they don’t exactly know how the qualifying works. They don’t know exactly how points work.

“And so bridging the knowledge gap through the exhibition is something that we’ve set out to do and I think people are enjoying doing it that way.”

For fans, the exhibition offers a mix of nostalgia and innovation. Alongside rare cars and driver memorabilia, there are hands-on activities including designing your own helmet and stepping into a virtual mirror wearing the race suit of a favourite driver.

Visitors can also access more than 100 exclusive interviews with drivers, engineers, and other key figures from F1 history.

For Linden, the Melbourne show is a milestone in the exhibition’s global journey.

“I’ve never been to Australia. We’ve been trying to get the project here for a long time and so we think the timing’s perfect and we’re excited to be here.

“This venue holds the project really well. And so we think people are going to think it’s great.”

The F1 Exhibition is open daily at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and runs until April 19, 2026.

Speedcafe has five double passes to the exhbition to give away. Stay tuned to our social media channels during the week for more details!