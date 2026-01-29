Driven by Prost during his final season in 1993, the FW15C helped Williams-Renault secure both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, winning 10 races and claiming 15 pole positions from 16 starts.

Prost famously nicknamed it “a little Airbus” due to its remarkable sophistication, with the car regularly out-qualifying rivals by more than 1.5 seconds and Williams going on to score double the points of championship runner-up McLaren that year.

Its cult status was further cemented by the striking livery, which depicts the legs of sponsor Sonic’s Hedgehog character on the side of the cockpit.

Designed by Adrian Newey and Patrick Head, the FW15C showcased revolutionary technology, including computer-controlled active suspension, traction control, ABS braking, semi-automatic and fully automatic gearbox modes, power steering, and fly-by-wire systems — the majority of which were subsequently banned for the 1994 season.

The car replaces Jack Brabham’s 1966 Brabham BT19 at the exhibition and will sit alongside other notable F1 machines, including Alan Jones’ 1980 Williams FW07/04, Jenson Button’s 2003 BAR Honda 005, Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 Red Bull RB7, and Kimi Raikkonen’s 2013 Australian Grand Prix-winning Lotus E21.

The F1 Exhibition is open daily at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and runs until April 19, 2026.