According to Autosport, Doohan will not line up in Super Formula this season after talks with Toyota-affiliated Kondo Racing collapsed at the final hurdle, despite widespread expectations that the Australian would secure the seat.

Kondo confirmed on Friday that Ukyo Sasahara will partner Luke Browning for the 2026 campaign, shutting the door on what appeared to be Doohan’s most realistic racing option following his F1 exit.

Doohan had been heavily linked with Kondo after taking part in the post-season rookie test at Suzuka last December, with the deal understood to be part of a broader Toyota arrangement that could also have opened the door to reserve duties with Haas in F1.

However, Autosport added that negotiations are believed to have stalled in part due to budgetary requirements, with Doohan expected to bring funding to secure the drive.

His Suzuka test also proved costly, with the 23-year-old crashing three times across the three-day rookie test, all at the Degner 2 corner.

The incidents severely limited his mileage and left him well adrift of Browning on the combined timesheets.

While Kondo publicly defended Doohan’s performance at the time, the lack of clean running ultimately did little to strengthen his case as the final vacant seat on the grid was decided.

Sasahara has now been handed an unexpected return to Super Formula, completing Kondo’s line-up and finalising the 23-car grid for 2026.

For Doohan, the timing could scarcely be worse, with few alternative opportunities remaining so late in the off-season.

The Super Formula setback comes just weeks after Doohan formally parted ways with Alpine, bringing an end to his Formula 1 chapter.

Doohan contested six grands prix for the French squad, making his debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before racing in the opening five rounds of the 2025 season.

After failing to score points, he was replaced by Franco Colapinto alongside Pierre Gasly after the Miami Grand Prix.