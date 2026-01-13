The Australia spent six races as a race driver with Alpine, starting with the season finale in 2024 before five outings at the start of this season.

After failing to score in any of those grands prix he was replaced as Pierre Gasly’s teammate by Franco Colapinto.

He remained part of the Alpine set-up as reserve driver, however there were never any serious signs that a re-promotion to a race seat was on the table.

As such, Doohan and Alpine have now formally parted ways ahead of the 2026 season.

“BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities,” read a short statement from Alpine.

“Jack became the first member of the Alpine Academy to graduate into a race seat with the team when he made his grand prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Doohan has been linked to a Super Formula drive with the Toyota-affiliated Kondo Racing squad, which in turn has prompted speculation he could also tie up with the Toyota’s F1 partner Haas.