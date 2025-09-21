Doohan started the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly but was dropped after just six rounds, making way for Colapinto at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Argentine has yet to score a point since taking over, leaving Alpine with a headache over who should partner Gasly in 2026.

Despite Colapinto’s struggles, Briatore has made it clear the choice will be a straight fight between the 22-year-old and reserve driver Aron.

“It’s between Franco and Paul,” he told The Race.

“Paul is a very nice guy, a very quick driver as well. And I need to understand what is the best for the team, you know?”

The decision ends speculation that Alpine could look externally, with names such as Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda or a standout Formula 2 rookie floated in recent months.

Briatore said there were no viable options beyond the team’s current line-up.

“I don’t see any other possibility,” he said.

“We see other ones, but we don’t feel it [anything special] – because the good guys go ‘boom’.”

Doohan’s omission marks a sharp fall in fortunes for the Australian, who entered 2025 as Alpine’s best-placed junior before being sidelined in favour of Colapinto.

Briatore had previously admitted the Argentine may have been promoted too early, conceding in the Netherlands last month: “I’m not happy when I look at the result. What is important is the result. Is really not, not what I expected from Colapinto.”

However, recent signs of progress from Colapinto appear to have restored confidence, while Aron has bolstered his case with solid free practice outings, most recently at Monza.

For Briatore, the decision will come down to which of the two shows the strongest long-term potential, with the Italian insisting he has no personal ties influencing the process.

“My only interest is to try to take in the team the best driver available and do the best job with us.

“It is as simple as that.”