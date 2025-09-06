The Frenchman, who joined Alpine from AlphaTauri in 2023, has become the team’s lead driver following Esteban Ocon’s move to Haas.

Gasly has been central to Alpine’s progress during a turbulent period of management change, with Flavio Briatore returning as executive advisor and Steve Nielsen recently installed as racing director.

Gasly’s record with the team includes podium finishes at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as well as a Sprint podium in Belgium last year.

This season he has scored all 20 of Alpine’s points so far, with a best finish of sixth at the British Grand Prix, while teammates Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto have struggled to match his consistency.

The new deal extends Gasly’s stay with Alpine into the new rules era beginning in 2026, when the team will switch from Renault power to customer Mercedes engines.

Gasly has previously suggested that the regulation reset could provide an opportunity to challenge for wins and even a world title.

“I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine,” Gasly said. “As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company makes me feel very proud.

“Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future.

“Flavio’s support and belief in me, François’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships.

“We’re all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”

Briatore hailed the deal as a crucial step in Alpine’s rebuild ahead of F1’s next chapter.

“Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula One Team,” he said.

“We’re well prepared for the new era of Formula 1, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.

“Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period.

“I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time.”

While Gasly’s future is now secured, Alpine has yet to confirm who will partner him from 2026 onwards, with Colapinto currently occupying the second seat on an interim basis.