The Australian will participate in the three-day test at Suzuka across December 10-12.

Reports in recent weeks indicated Doohan was pursuing options to continue racing outside of Formula 1.

Doohan was spotted at the Super GT season finale at Motegi with his MotoGP-winning father Mick Doohan, reportedly in search of career opportunities.

The Gold Coast-born driver has also been linked with a reserve and test role with Haas.

Haas recently upped its relationship with Toyota, including a naming rights deal that extends the TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program to the Japanese brand’s driver pool.

Kondo Racing is affiliated with Toyota, taking supply of its engines.

The Super Formula test is the first noteworthy on-track appearance for Doohan since being dropped from Alpine’s driver line-up for Franco Colapinto.

The Super Formula test will see 36 drivers take to Suzuka. Other high-profile names include Williams junior Luke Browning.

Entry list: 2025 Super Formula Suzuka Test