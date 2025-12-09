The Australian will participate in the three-day test at Suzuka across December 10-12.
Reports in recent weeks indicated Doohan was pursuing options to continue racing outside of Formula 1.
Doohan was spotted at the Super GT season finale at Motegi with his MotoGP-winning father Mick Doohan, reportedly in search of career opportunities.
The Gold Coast-born driver has also been linked with a reserve and test role with Haas.
Haas recently upped its relationship with Toyota, including a naming rights deal that extends the TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program to the Japanese brand’s driver pool.
Kondo Racing is affiliated with Toyota, taking supply of its engines.
The Super Formula test is the first noteworthy on-track appearance for Doohan since being dropped from Alpine’s driver line-up for Franco Colapinto.
The Super Formula test will see 36 drivers take to Suzuka. Other high-profile names include Williams junior Luke Browning.
Entry list: 2025 Super Formula Suzuka Test
|Num
|Team
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|1
|TOM’S
|Sho Tsuboi
|Sho Tsuboi
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|37
|TOM’S
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Freddie Slater
|3
|Kondo Racing
|Jack Doohan
|Jack Doohan
|Jack Doohan
|4
|Kondo Racing
|Teppei Natori
|Luke Browning
|Luke Browning
|5
|Dandelion Racing
|Tadasuke Makino
|Tadasuke Makino
|6
|Dandelion Racing
|Kakunoshin Ohta
|Kakunoshin Ohta
|7
|KCMG
|Kenta Yamashita
|Kenta Yamashita
|Tokiya Suzuki
|8
|KCMG
|Kalle Rovanpera
|Kalle Rovanpera
|Kalle Rovanpera
|10
|Triple Tree Racing
|Juju Noda
|Juju Noda
|12
|ThreeBond Racing
|Shun Koide
|Souta Arao
|Souta Arao
|14
|Rookie Racing
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|Kiyoshi Umegaki
|15
|Team Mugen
|Ayumu Iwasa
|16
|Team Mugen
|Tomoki Nojiri
|Tomoki Nojiri
|20
|Team Impul
|Zak O’Sullivan
|Zak O’Sullivan
|22
|Delightworks Racing
|Nobuhara Matsushita
|Nobuhara Matsushita
|28
|KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
|Kamui Kobayashi
|Yuji Kunimoto
|Miki Koyama
|29
|KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
|Rikuto Koabayashi
|38
|Cerumo/Inging
|Sena Sakaguchi
|Sena Sakaguchi
|Kazuhisa Urabe
|39
|Cerumo/Inging
|Toshiki Oyu
|Toshiki Oyu
|50
|B-Max Racing
|Yuto Nomura
|Yuto Nomura
|Zach David (am)
Yasuhiro Shimuzu (pm)
|53
|Team Goh
|Ukyo Sasahara (am)
Charlie Wurz (pm)
|Charlie Wurz
|Charlie Wurz
|64
|Nakajima Racing
|Ren Sato
|Ren Sato
|Tiki Okusa
|65
|Nakajima Racing
|Igor Fraga
|Igor Fraga
