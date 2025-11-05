AUTOSPORT web reported that Doohan attended the final round of the Super GT season at Mobility Resort Motegi last weekend, joined by his father, five-time MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan.

According to the report, the pair were exploring opportunities for Jack to race in next year’s Super Formula Championship, with his Alpine contract due to expire at the end of the year.

Although separate categories, several teams compete in both Super GT and Super Formula.

It marks the strongest indication yet that the 22-year-old is assessing options outside F1, following confirmation in September from Alpine that he is no longer in contention for a 2026 race seat.

The team has narrowed its focus to current driver Franco Colapinto and reserve Paul Aron, leaving Doohan on the sidelines after losing his full-time drive earlier this season.

Doohan began the 2025 campaign alongside Pierre Gasly but was replaced after six rounds by Colapinto at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Despite Colapinto’s struggles since taking over, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore made it clear that the race for the second seat would remain “between Franco and Paul,” effectively closing the door on Doohan’s return.

Alpine team principal Steve Nielsen reiterated that stance in Singapore last month, confirming Doohan “is still part of our programme” but offering no sign of a comeback.

“We constantly assess our options,” Nielsen said. “We’ll make decisions when we have to, but I can’t give you an update on if or when he will drive again.”

According to AUTOSPORT web, Doohan is one of several drivers evaluating Super Formula as a competitive alternative for 2026.

The series has become an attractive destination for those seeking high-level racing outside F1, offering strong machinery and limited calendar clashes with grand prix weekends.

The report noted that Doohan “was at Mobility Resort Motegi last weekend to watch the final round of the Super GT series, alongside his father, legendary rider Mick,” and that “the Australians are in Japan to find a seat in next year’s Japanese Super Formula Championship for young driver Jack, whose contract with Alpine expires at the end of the year.”

Doohan’s presence in Japan comes amid a wave of international interest in Super Formula, with F2 frontrunners Leonardo Fornaroli and Richard Verschoor also linked to the championship.

Fornaroli, who currently leads the F2 standings, is understood to be in talks with multiple teams as he weighs up options for 2026.

One driver already confirmed for Super Formula is two-time WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera, who has made the bold decision to switch motorsport codes.