Doohan began the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly but was replaced after six rounds by Franco Colapinto, who has since struggled to make an impression.

Despite speculation around a potential comeback, Nielsen said in Singapore on Friday that no firm decision has been made.

“Jack is still part of our programme. He drove for us the first few races of the season. We made a change. Franco is now in the car,” Nielsen said.

“We constantly assess our options. As I said at the beginning, we’ll make decisions when we have to, but I can’t give you an update on if or when he will drive again.”

The comments come just weeks after Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore appeared to close the door on Doohan, insisting that only Colapinto and reserve driver Paul Aron were in contention for the second 2026 seat alongside Gasly.

“It’s between Franco and Paul,” Briatore said, ruling out external signings.

Doohan’s drop from Alpine marks a rapid fall in status for the 22-year-old, who started the year as the team’s most advanced junior before being sidelined.

Although Colapinto has yet to score a point, his recent improvements, coupled with Aron’s strong free practice showings, have pushed Doohan further from the frame.

Williams team principal James Vowles also played down any prospect of signing Doohan as a reserve, pointing instead to the team’s own driver pipeline.

“From our side, as far as we’re aware, Jack is contracted to Alpine,” Vowles said.

“We have our own young driver programme — we’ve got Luke, who’s second in the [F2] championship.

“And for me, as we did with Franco as well, it’s about developing our own internal structure and drivers.”