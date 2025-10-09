The two-time world champion will stay with Toyota Gazoo Racing to join one of its Super Formula teams in 2026.

Super Formula is the second-fastest single-seater series in the world only behind Formula 1.

The series has had a habit of producing F1 drivers, with the likes of Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson having used the Japanese championship as a springboard.

Rovanpera, the youngest WRC champion at 22 years old, explained the rationale behind his bold call.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but it’s one that I have been thinking about for a while,” said the Finnish rally star.

“Having already achieved so much in rallying at this age, I started to think about what other possibilities I might have and what other challenges I would like to take on.

“It has been a tough decision, but it feels like the right one to pursue my next dreams and challenges.

“It’s special to have the support of Toyota Gazoo Racing from the start of this new challenge and to be able to race in Super Formula.

“I know that it’s jumping straight into the deep end, coming from rallying, but I’m really looking forward to it and together with TGR we have a good plan to prepare in the best way possible and to try and make the most of it.

“Since I started driving as a small kid, it was my dream to be a WRC driver, to win a rally, and to become world champion.

“To have achieved all that at such a young age has been an incredible feeling, and a big thanks goes to TGR-WRT: we have done some really great things together and it has been a pleasure to work with such an amazing team.

“I also can’t thank Jonne enough for his help since our first days working together. Very big thanks too to all the fans who have been supporting us through all the ups and downs. We still have three rallies to go and we will give it everything and keep pushing until the end.”

Whether Rovanpera wants to reach the highest echelon of world motorsport, Formula 1, remains to be seen – though his comments about his “next dream” could suggest as much.

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team boss Jari-Matti Latvala hailed Rovanpera’s success to date.

“Kalle has already enjoyed a remarkable career in the WRC with Toyota Gazoo Racing, becoming the youngest ever winner of a rally and then the youngest world champion, and winning the drivers’ title twice,” said Latvala.

“Given he has achieved so much and is still so young, it’s only natural that he would want to go for another challenge while he is able to do so.

“We’ve seen racing drivers come and try rallying, but very rarely have we seen it the other way around: that a rally driver goes to circuit racing and tries to challenge the best, especially not in single-seater racing.

“TGR believes in helping drivers achieve their dreams and I don’t think there are many manufacturers who could give a driver that kind of opportunity, which is very exciting one for both sides.

“Kalle, together with Jonne, has played a big part in our team’s success over the last few seasons and, with three rallies left, I know he will certainly want to end his rally career as world champion – though he has two team-mates who also desperately want to win.

“We will miss having him in our team, but TGR has been working hard to develop talented young rally drivers and we can be confident that we will be able to count on a strong line-up of drivers in 2026 and beyond.”

Three rounds remain in the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship – the Central European Rally, Rally Japan, and Rally Saudi Arabia.