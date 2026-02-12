The Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit will roar to life on the Thursday of the Australian Grand Prix with the unmistakable sound of a V10 engine.

In its striking green and white livery, the 2001 Jaguar-Cosworth R2 will take to the track with its iconic, high-pitched engine note.

In addition to the Jaguar demonstration, up to 50 cars will make their way around Albert Park to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sir Jack Brabham’s last Formula 1 world drivers’ championship win.

The demonstration will feature cars from Brabham’s entire F1 career, spanning 1955 to 1970, during which the Australian icon won three world drivers’ championship titles.

Aside from the on-track activity, a Thursday exclusive will feature a historic Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame ceremony, featuring six new inductees.

In a first for the ceremony, the 1966 Repco-Brabham BT-19, with which Brabham won four consecutive Grands Prix en route to the world championship, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Among those driving the Brabham and Cooper Formula 1 machinery will be Sir Jack’s son and grandson David and Sam.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of our father’s third Formula 1 world drivers’ championship and first constructors’ championship,” said David Brabham.

“It remains one of the most iconic moments in Formula 1 history, as Sir Jack is still the only person ever to win a world championship in a car of his own construction.”

“This celebration is especially meaningful to so many people in Australia, representing a remarkable achievement and a true David and Goliath story.”

“With 50 Brabham and Cooper cars on display, alongside on-track demonstrations with my son Sam and I driving, it promises to be an incredible spectacle.”

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 5-8 at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.