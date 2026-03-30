The episode at Suzuka has prompted responses from both men, while media representatives have raised concerns about the relationship between teams, drivers and the press.

The situation unfolded during a Thursday media session when Verstappen noticed Guardian reporter Giles Richards in attendance and refused to begin speaking until the reporter left the room.

Verstappen later explained that his decision stemmed from an exchange between the pair after the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi, when Richards questioned him about a collision with George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix.

That on-track incident carried a 10-second penalty and ultimately proved significant in Verstappen’s title fight with Lando Norris, who went on to win the championship by two points.

Speaking about the moment in Suzuka, Verstappen said his frustration was not about the question itself but the way it had been asked.

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“That particular question, I answer like 20 times with different people, so it’s not about the question, but after the final race when you ask that and laugh in my face while asking it, it’s clearly done with bad intent,” he said.

“It shows a massive lack of respect. When you’re not respectful towards me, then I don’t need to be respectful towards you.

“That’s how it works in life. For me it’s not correct.”

The Dutch driver added that answering questions – even difficult ones – is part of F1, but insisted the earlier interaction had crossed a line.

“I get asked a lot of questions,” he said.

“A lot of stupid questions as well, and I answer them. That’s fine. That’s part of F1.

“But in this particular case it was clearly done with bad intent.

“For me, it was very clear that it was done in a disrespectful way.”

Richards later gave his own account of the exchange, describing how Verstappen halted the session after spotting him in the room.

“I have never been asked to leave a press conference,” he wrote.

“It is an extremely rare occurrence for a journalist in F1, with barely anyone able to recall more than one or two examples.”

Reflecting on the original Abu Dhabi interaction, Richards suggested his body language may have been misunderstood.

“I’m not sure I had a stupid grin. I was certainly taken aback by the vehemence of his reply and it might have prompted a nervous smile,” he explained.

“But I did not think it was funny, nor was I enjoying myself at his expense.”

He also said the reaction from fellow reporters at Suzuka was immediate, especially after he admitted to receiving a barrage of online abuse stemming from the altercation.

“Colleagues in the press pack were universally shocked and offered concern for my wellbeing,” he added.

The incident has since drawn a response from media organisations, with the Italian Automotive Journalists Association issuing a statement expressing concern over the situation and the online abuse directed at Richards and others.

“Verbal abuse and a climate of hostility directed at journalists and photographers are unacceptable and break down the fundamental principles of professional respect and press freedom,” the statement read.

“The testimonies of those present challenge some of the widespread narratives, which risk damaging the professional reputation of media workers.”

The group also warned that growing tensions between drivers and the press could lead to restrictions on media access.

“Mutual respect is essential, but it must not limit the media’s right to report freely and independently,” it continued.

“UIGA, therefore, calls on the FIA to open a dialogue with all parties involved – from media representatives to teams – to prevent any further deterioration in working conditions and access to information.

“A free, respected and protected press is not an ancillary matter, but a fundamental pillar of transparency and credibility in all sports, including Formula 1.”

Red Bull is understood to be keen to resolve the matter, having held discussions with both Verstappen and Richards in Suzuka, as the team looks to draw a line under the episode ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May.