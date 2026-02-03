Button previously worked with Williams from 2021 as an ambassador, which extended to advisory and heritage driving roles.

The move to Aston Martin is on a multi-year agreement, supporting its media, partner, and commercial program.

It marks a reunion between Button and Honda, with whom he worked closely during a tumultuous period at McLaren.

Ironically, Button’s move to Aston Martin also reunites him with Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, with whom he was teammates at the Honda-powered McLaren squad in the mid-2010s.

Although Button’s relationship with Aston Martin is new, his ties to Honda go back more than two decades, when he raced for the factory F1 team in 2003.

Even after F1, Button continued his relationship with Honda in the Japanese Super GT series that he won in 2018.

“Joining Aston Martin Aramco during such a transformative time in the team and the sport’s history is really exciting for me,” said Button.

“Honda’s new works partnership with the team was a huge draw and I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with them to my new role as ambassador.

“The 2026 season is going to be fascinating and being part of such an ambitious team is a real opportunity. I can’t wait for Melbourne.”

Aston Martin commercial managing director Jefferson Slack welcomed Button to the fold.

“Jenson is one of the most respected figures in modern Formula One and we are delighted to welcome him to Aston Martin Aramco as team ambassador.

“He brings world championship pedigree, deep experience with Honda, and an outstanding ability to connect with fans and partners around the world.

“As we enter the sport’s defining new era in 2026, Jenson’s insight and presence will be a valuable asset as we continue building this team for long-term success.”

Aston Martin will unveil its livery on February 9 at the official pre-season test.