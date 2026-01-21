Owen joined the Brackley-based squad in 2007, when it operated under the Honda name, and remained through its transformation into Brawn GP and then Mercedes.

He was instrumental in the team’s success, contributing to the 2009 double championship for Brawn and later eight consecutive constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships for Mercedes.

“John has been with our Brackley team since 2007 and played a considerable role in our success,” the team said in a statement.

“He has been a key part of 9 constructors’ championships across the time he has worked here and this year’s W17 marks the 17th car for which he has had overall design responsibility.

“We wish John all the very best for the future and thank him for the considerable role he has played in the team’s success.”

Owen has chosen to take a break from F1 and will assist in the transition to his successor before beginning a period of gardening leave later in 2026.

Mercedes confirmed that Giacomo Tortora, currently the team’s Engineering Director, will take over as Director of Car Design, with Deputy Technical Director Simone Resta overseeing the group.

The team will reveal renders of their 2026 car, the W17, on Thursday, ahead of a digital launch on February 2.