The Faenza-based outfit has opted for a “summer-sun yellow” livery and matching team kit for the 2026 event, marking one of its most eye-catching transformations of the season as Formula 1 returns to Miami.

The colour theme extends beyond the car itself, with the team introducing coordinated yellow racewear for drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and team personnel.

It follows the team’s cherry blossom-inspired livery and branding during the last round in Japan, and continues a trend from previous Miami races which has seen the squad adopt one-off liveries for the event.

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said Miami has become a key venue for the team to express its identity, with the livery reflecting a continued push to stand out visually.

“Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team,” he said.

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“For the past two years, we’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy which reflects who we are as a team – creative and willing to push boundaries.

“We’re very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavour and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend.”

The VCARB 03 will debut the special livery in Friday practice, with additional fan-facing activations planned across the city, alongside limited-edition Miami-themed replica kits available to purchase.

Racing Bulls are not alone in introducing a one-off design for Miami this weekend, with Cadillac F1 Team also revealing a bespoke home-race look for its first Miami appearance.