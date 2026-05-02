Lando Norris secured Sprint pole for McLaren in Miami with a 1m27.869s, edging championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 0.222s to lead the field.

Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren, just 0.239s off his teammate, while Antonelli salvaged second after late improvement in his Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with George Russell sixth for Mercedes after a difficult session for the Brackley outfit.

Pierre Gasly impressed in eighth for Alpine, with Franco Colapinto ninth and Isack Hadjar rounding out the top 10 for Red Bull.

The Sprint Race for the Miami Grand Prix gets underway at 12pm local time on Saturday (2am AEST Sunday).

Advertisements

Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Sprint Qualifying