Lando Norris delivered a dominant performance to win the Miami Grand Prix sprint, leading a McLaren one-two ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri by 3.7 seconds.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium after applying late pressure on Piastri, finishing ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli dropped from fourth to sixth after a post-race time penalty.
Further back, Pierre Gasly claimed the final point in eighth, while Liam Lawson was unable to make progress through the field, finishing 15th behind the Williams of Carlos Sainz.
Attention now turns to Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for 4pm local time (6am AEST).
Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Sprint
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time / Retired
|Pts.
|1
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|19
|29:15.045
|8
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|19
|+3.766s
|7
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|19
|+6.251s
|6
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|19
|+12.951s
|5
|5
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|19
|+13.639s
|4
|6
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|19
|+13.777s
|3
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|19
|+21.665s
|2
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|+30.525s
|1
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|19
|+35.346s
|0
|10
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|19
|+36.970s
|0
|11
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|19
|+48.438s
|0
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|+56.972s
|0
|13
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|+57.365s
|0
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|19
|+58.504s
|0
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|19
|+59.358s
|0
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|19
|+76.067s
|0
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|19
|+76.691s
|0
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|+77.626s
|0
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|19
|+88.173s
|0
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|19
|+89.597s
|0
|NC
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|DNS
|0
|NC
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|0
|DNS
|0
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