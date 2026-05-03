Lando Norris delivered a dominant performance to win the Miami Grand Prix sprint, leading a McLaren one-two ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri by 3.7 seconds.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium after applying late pressure on Piastri, finishing ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli dropped from fourth to sixth after a post-race time penalty.

Further back, Pierre Gasly claimed the final point in eighth, while Liam Lawson was unable to make progress through the field, finishing 15th behind the Williams of Carlos Sainz.

Attention now turns to Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for 4pm local time (6am AEST).

Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Sprint

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