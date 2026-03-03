Missile strikes across the region have followed joint military action by the United States and Israel against Iran, with retaliatory attacks reported in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The instability has already had a direct impact on global motorsport schedules.

Pirelli’s final pre-season tyre test at the Bahrain International Circuit was cancelled on security grounds after nearby strikes, while airspace closures across key transit hubs in Doha and Dubai forced teams and officials to urgently reroute travel to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

While the opening three rounds of the 2026 Formula 1 season in Australia, China and Japan are not considered under immediate threat, attention is rapidly turning to April’s Middle Eastern double-header.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for April 12, followed a week later by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

The FIA World Endurance Championship is also due to begin its season in Qatar later this month, with MotoGP racing at Lusail on the same weekend as the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem confirmed in a statement that the governing body is in constant contact with stakeholders on the ground.



“As president of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East,” he said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted.

“At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities.

“We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

“Safety and well-being will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever.”

The disruption has already been felt inside the F1 paddock ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Hundreds of travelling personnel were forced to alter flights to Australia at short notice, with some stranded temporarily as transit routes through the Gulf were suspended.

Critical race staff have been prioritised to ensure the Melbourne event could proceed without delay, and freight arrived at Albert Park as planned.

Australian Grand Prix CEO Travis Auld told media on Monday that while the situation in the Middle East had forced last-minute changes for some involved in the race, he didn’t expect any impacts on the race.