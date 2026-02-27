Apple TV has taken over as the exclusive U.S. rights holder for F1 in 2026, securing coverage of every practice, qualifying session, sprint and grand prix across the season.

In a reciprocal agreement, Apple will stream Drive to Survive in the U.S., while Netflix will show Apple’s live coverage of May’s Canadian Grand Prix, marking its first move into live F1 broadcasting.

The shift is significant for Netflix, which has so far limited its involvement in F1 to the behind-the-scenes series widely credited with expanding the sport’s Stateside audience.

Apple senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said the partnership was designed to build on the momentum created by the series.

“We’re excited to announce something I think no one was expecting,” Cue said.

Advertisements

“Netflix, I think, has played a pivotal role in growing F1 since the launch of Drive to Survive, and we’re thrilled to make F1 content more broadly available to new and existing US fans on both Netflix and Apple TV.”

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Apple’s coverage of the 2026 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix next weekend and marks the first time a single streaming platform has held exclusive U.S. rights to the full calendar.

Rather than taking the standard international feed, Apple is introducing a bespoke broadcast offering with multi-view functionality allowing up to four simultaneous streams.

Options will include a driver tracker and dedicated data channel, as well as “podium channels” that automatically follow the top three drivers’ onboard cameras.

Team-specific channels will combine the world feed with onboard footage and team radio, and viewers will also have the option to watch Sky Sports F1’s coverage.

Season 8 of Drive to Survive releases today on Netflix.