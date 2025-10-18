The deal, announced during the United States Grand Prix weekend, will see every practice, qualifying, Sprint and grand prix streamed live on Apple TV.

Select sessions will also be available for free through the Apple TV app, while F1 TV Premium will continue for existing subscribers at no extra cost.

While financial terms were not disclosed, reports suggest Apple will pay over $140 million USD ($216 million AUD) per year — a significant increase on ESPN’s current $90 million USD ($138 million AUD) deal. The partnership runs through 2030, ending ESPN’s long association with F1.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said the move highlights the sport’s focus on innovation and US growth.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple,” Domenicali said.

“We can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels.”

The deal builds on Apple’s previous work with F1, following the global success of F1: The Movie, which has grossed nearly $1 billion AUD worldwide.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, said the company plans to elevate coverage beyond traditional sports broadcasting.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and give Apple TV subscribers front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” he said.

“2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1… and we look forward to delivering premium, innovative fan-first coverage in a way only Apple can.”

Apple will integrate F1 across its broader ecosystem — including Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+ — to create what F1 describes as a “year-round fan experience.”

F1’s chief media rights officer Ian Holmes said the partnership reflects changing viewing habits.

“More people are consuming content in more different ways, on different devices and in different formats,” he said.

“The live coverage will be second to none, but being a streaming service as well, it’s going to be able to be always on.”

The deal cements F1’s booming popularity in the United States, where three races are now on the calendar and signals Apple’s biggest step yet into global sports streaming.