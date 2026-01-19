It is the first true clean-sheet change since 2022, and history suggests such moments often produce clear winners — and losers — in the early years.

There are plenty of precedents. Mercedes famously nailed the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014, having already shown its hand with three wins in the final season of the V8 era before going on to claim 16 of the 19 races in 2014.

In 2009, Brawn GP stunned the paddock by exploiting the regulations better than anyone else, with its double diffuser becoming one of the most iconic interpretations of the rulebook.

Go back further to 1998 and another major reset saw McLaren leap ahead when narrower cars and grooved tyres were introduced, ending a seven-year championship drought by sweeping both titles.

The scale of change for 2026 is comparable. The new cars will be shorter, narrower and lighter, with wheelbases reduced by 200mm, overall width cut by 100mm and minimum weight lowered to 770kg.

Downforce is expected to drop by between 15 and 30 percent following the removal of full ground-effect tunnels, while drag could be reduced by as much as 40 percent thanks to active aerodynamic elements.

Another headline change is the replacement of DRS with an ‘Overtake Mode’. Drivers running within one second of the car ahead at a detection point will be able to deploy additional electric power to assist a pass.

Unlike DRS, the advantage comes from energy deployment rather than opening a rear wing, with active aero already available to all cars on designated straights.

As ever, attention has turned to which teams may have stolen a march. Paddock rumours continue to suggest Mercedes could once again be well positioned for a regulation reset, echoing its dominance at the start of the hybrid era.

Red Bull is also believed to be in a strong position despite building its own power unit for the first time, with reports indicating Mercedes and Red Bull have discovered a way to run their engines more efficiently than rivals within the limits of the 2026 rules.

Beyond the obvious front-runners, there are plenty of other storylines.

How Adrian Newey interprets the new regulations at Aston Martin will be closely watched, given his history of thriving under major rule changes — from McLaren’s 1998 breakthrough to Red Bull’s ground-effect success in 2022.

Audi’s arrival as a full works team, taking over Sauber, adds another variable, while Cadillac faces the enormous challenge of entering as a brand-new constructor. Alpine, meanwhile, switches to Mercedes power and could be well placed if the Silver Arrows’ engine proves class-leading.

And what about Ferrari? Could the new rules deliver a long-awaited title? And perhaps help Lewis Hamilton back into the winners’ circle after a tough 2025 campaign?

With so many moving parts and such a sweeping reset, the question is simple — and one that could define the next era of Formula 1.

So, with that in mind, we’re asking: Which team will nail the new F1 regulations?