The FIA confirmed that Thursday’s summit with teams and power unit manufacturers ended without decisions, instead laying the groundwork for potential tweaks in the coming weeks.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the governing body emphasised the tone of discussions rather than any concrete outcomes, noting that “there was constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders.”

The gathering marked the first in a planned series of meetings aimed at addressing concerns around the new-era rules, particularly surrounding energy management, which has drawn criticism in the opening races and prompted wider safety concerns in the paddock.

While no changes were signed off, there was a shared understanding that refinements are likely required.

The FIA said “it was generally agreed that although the events to date have provided exciting racing, there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management.”

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The current focus is not on overhauling the racing itself, but on addressing side effects of the new power unit regulations, including extreme energy-saving measures in qualifying and safety concerns linked to large closing speed differentials when cars run out of electrical energy.

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Those issues have been highlighted following incidents in the early part of the season, including a heavy crash for Haas driver Oliver Bearman in Japan, which intensified scrutiny of the ruleset.

Despite differing views on the scale and nature of potential changes, stakeholders appear aligned on the need to act, even if the process is being approached cautiously to avoid rushed decisions.

The FIA reiterated that this phase of discussions had been planned in advance, with the timing allowing for data to be gathered from the opening three rounds of the season before any action was considered.

“It was agreed earlier in the year by all parties that this sequence of meetings would take place following the first three races of the 2026 Formula 1 season,” the statement read.

Attention will now turn to a series of follow-up meetings that will shape any proposed revisions.

A sporting regulations meeting is scheduled for April 15, followed by a further technical session on April 16 to continue evaluating ideas and introduce new topics.

A final high-level meeting on April 20 will bring together key stakeholders, where preferred options are expected to be discussed and a consensus sought.

Any agreed changes would then be put forward for approval through the F1 Commission before requiring final ratification from the FIA World Motor Sport Council ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.