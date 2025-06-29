The Porsche Supercup race was delayed by almost an hour and shorted from 30 to 17 minutes, which according to the series was due to “repairs to the track”.

It has since come to light that those “repairs” were the removal of a collapsed sponsor sign that was seemingly struck by a recovery vehicle.

A number of social media posts showed a heavily damaged Qatar Airways sign, located on the run between Turns 1 and 3, being tended to by track staff.

A recovery vehicle with a crane (and an F2 car on its tray) is parked suspiciously close to the collapsed sign.

The Austrian Grand Prix itself is expected to start on time.