After lengthy negotiations, F1 administrators finally admitted a General Motors entry for the 2026 under the Cadillac moniker.

The move will grow the F1 grid to 22 cars.

Cadillac already has motorsport interests in sports car racing, with factory-backed programs in WEC and IMSA.

In 2025, its two-car WEC program will be run by Jota Sports. Sébastien Bourdais, Jenson Button, and Alex Lynn will share one car while the other will be shared by Earl Bamber, Norman Nato, and Will Stevens.

Its program in IMSA features three cars, with Action Express Racing fielding one car and Wayne Taylor Racing two.

The IMSA entries feature high-profile names like Brendon Hartley, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jack Aitken.

The commitment came by way of a Cadillac statement to Motorsport Week.

“We are committed to competing full-time in IMSA and the WEC,” a Cadillac spokesperson said.

“Formula 1 is a great addition to our racing portfolio.”

Cadillac is the second high-profile manufacturer with sports car racing interest to join F1.

Audi is set to take over Sauber in 2026. The German manufacturer has walked back its other racing interests, effectively axing its customer racing program.

This week, Audi rolled the last of its R8 LMS GT3 machines off the production line.