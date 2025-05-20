The two huge global brands will team up on a project centred on Disney’s Micky & Friends brand.

According to the announcement, “the new relationship is turbocharged by the two brands’ shared affinity for creativity, entertainment, and innovation, bringing fans together around the globe through unforgettable and one-of-a-kind experiences”.

Details on exactly what will come out of the collaboration will be revealed in the coming months.

“As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love,” Tasia Filippatos, Disney Consumer Products President, said.

“This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike.”

Emily Prazer, F1’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa.

“It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport and into a broader consumer market, and in return we’re introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide.

“It’s a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can’t wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond.”

The announcement comes at an interesting time given the US broadcast agreement between F1 and the Disney-owned ESPN network is up for renewal.